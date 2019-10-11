Martin Luther

St. John Lutheran Church, 512 E. High St., Hicksville, is participating in the Hicksville Scarecrow Fest, ahead of celebrating Reformation Sunday on Oct. 27. A scarecrow, depicting Martin Luther with the posting of the 95 Thesis on the church door, is on display at the church. For more information about Reformation Sunday, call 419-542-6269.

 Photo courtesy of St. John Lutheran Church

St. John Lutheran Church, 512 E. High St., Hicksville, is participating in the Hicksville Scarecrow Fest, ahead of celebrating Reformation Sunday on Oct. 27. A scarecrow, depicting Martin Luther with the posting of the 95 Thesis on the church door, is on display at the church. For more information about Reformation Sunday, call 419-542-6269.

Load comments