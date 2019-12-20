St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, will present its annual Christmas cantata Sunday at 10:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. This year’s cantata is titled, What Kind of Throne, and was created by Tony Wood and Michael Farren. It will be arranged and orchestrated by Cliff Duren, and directed by Lori Luderman. For more information, call 419-899-2850.
