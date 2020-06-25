St. John Catholic Church in Defiance is hosting “Stay-cation” Bible School for youth ages 4 through sixth grade the next three weeks. The title of the Bible School is Rocky Railway, Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through. At the beginning of each week, attendees will receive a Track Pack of supplies. On Mondays, youth will watch a short video explaining what will take place during the week. On Fridays, the youth will enjoy Bible adventures, Chew Chew snacks, Loco Motion games, crafts, songs and dance. Working on crafts for Friday’s session are from left: Libby Burkhart (with blue scissors), director; and volunteers Savanna Brooks, Jessiann Flathurs; Emily Gearhart and Bridget Slattman. For more information, or to register, call 419-782-7121.

