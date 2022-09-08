turtlefest group

Shown are the St. Augustine Turtlefest committee members with their new crew member T-shirts. Front row, from left: Robin Patton, Rev. Jerry Schetter and Bev Cordes. Second row, from left: Regina Proshek, Dora Hunyor, Joe Hunyor and Ginny Minnick. Third row, from left: Laurie Nahrwold and Laurie Brubaker.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Stover

NAPOLEON — After a three-year hiatus, the St. Augustine Turtlefest on 722 Monroe St. here is making a triumphant return to this area on Sept. 16-17 with a load of activities underway that are sure to entice people of all ages.

