NAPOLEON — After a three-year hiatus, the St. Augustine Turtlefest on 722 Monroe St. here is making a triumphant return to this area on Sept. 16-17 with a load of activities underway that are sure to entice people of all ages.
According to the event’s publicity chair, Jeff Stover, the St. Augustine Turtlefest was originally St. Augustine Catholic Church’s annual fall festival. The fall festival was much like an ice-cream social. However, after so many years of hosting, the chairpersons desired for a way to “spice up” the festivities.
Stover shared that many ideas were considered. Eventually, it was agreed to incorporate turtle racing as something fun and new for festival goers to spectate. The church manufactured its own track, which was fashioned out of book cases and plexiglass.
The race consists of 12 turtles, which the church buys just for the occasion. Each turtle is backed by a sponsor and they choose their turtle’s name. Spectators are then able to wager bets on the turtle they think will win, much akin to horse racing.
The odds are calculated based on the betting, and shared before the race. The turtles are then placed onto the track at random, and whichever turtle reaches the finish line first wins (ideally). Stover confessed sometimes the turtles are not cooperative, so they set a time limit. In these instances, whichever turtle has traveled the greatest distance is then labeled the winner.
After the turtles complete their races, St. Augustine then passes them on to other churches that have adopted the same turtle race idea and have split the purchase cost with them. Stover reported that one such church is in Glandorf. On occasion, children have also adopted the turtles after they are finished racing.
Other popular events attendees can look forward to include the silent auction, which features collectibles and items donated from area businesses around Henry County and beyond. In previous years, items for auctions were golf packages, sporting event tickets, memorabilia and vacation packages.
There is also the jewelry sale, which is coordinated by the ladies of St. Augustine Parish. Many pieces are collected over time and range in variety whether it be earrings, rings, or necklaces.
There will be a country store as well that features homemade food articles, art work, vegetables and breads.
A couple of basket raffles will be available that people can enter into. Volunteers within the congregation will put together these raffle baskets. St. Augustine’s new priest, Father Jerry Schetter from Ottoville, was said to also be putting together a golf basket this year.
Stover revealed that organizing for the event began six months in advance and that the main challenge has been getting enough volunteers.
“It takes a lot of people to get this done because we have a lot of bases to cover,” he said.
Such tasks include preparing meals, selling drink tickets, dealing cards, managing kid games, setting up and cleaning up as well.
He shared that a local couple from the congregation, Joe and Dora Hunyor, had taken on this challenge as part of their duty of coordinating the St. Augustine Turtlefest as the head chairs of the planning committee.
Along with the Hunyors, Stover said that Lorrie Brubaker, the business manager for the parish, and Father Schetter have also been instrumental in the planning process this year.
Something new that the Hunyors will be bringing to the festival is Hungarian hot dog sauce using their own family recipe. Some other food items to look forward to are: burgers, German potato salad, Polish sausage, corn dogs, ice-cream, Mexican food and egg rolls.
“There’s a lot of things to choose from and it’s good food too,” Stover said about the ethnically-varied menu that is to be served throughout the two-day event.
He also said that one of the things that the church can use is a custom-built food trailer. The trailer is faciliated with a venilation system and professional-grade deep fryers. It will be used to make the french fries, egg rolls and corn dogs.
The festival has free admission, but in a way it is a sort of fundraiser for St. Augustine Catholic Church. The church is an old building and requires a lot of upkeep, so any proceeds made will go toward repairs. It will also be used to fund community services and programs.
However, the most important thing Stover hopes is for people to have a good time enjoying the festivities.
“It’s not neccessarily meant for just Catholics. It’s not a denominational thing, it is a fellowship thing. There are so many fun things to do for all of the family,” he emphasized. “With admission being free, what do you have to lose? Come and have a good time.”
Those interested in volunteering for the St. Augustine Turtlefest, should contact Lorrie Brubaker at the church office, 419-592-7656.
