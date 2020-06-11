St. Augustine graduation

St. Augustine Catholic School in Napoleon recently held its eighth-grade graduation ceremony. In addition, the eighth graders also received the Sacrament of Confirmation. Shown with Rev. Doug Garand are eighth graders Owen Storch (left) and Aidan Pullen.

 Photo courtesy of St. Augustine Catholic School

St. Augustine Catholic School in Napoleon recently held its eighth-grade graduation ceremony. In addition, the eighth graders also received the Sacrament of Confirmation. Shown with Rev. Doug Garand are eighth graders Owen Storch (left) and Aidan Pullen.

Load comments