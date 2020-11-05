All Saints Day

St. Augustine Catholic School in Napoleon celebrated All Saints Day Mass Friday at St. Augustine Catholic Church with the entire school. Third and fourth graders researched and dressed up as a saint, and Rev. Doug Garand interviewed each student about their saint during his homily. Shown here are the students with Rev. Garand.

 Photo courtesy of St. Augustine Catholic School

