RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Nationally known local musicians Squeezebox with Ted Lange and Mollie B, will perform two shows in Ridgeville Corners, in support of the mission work of former local resident Haley (Yoder) Civil.
The two shows will be held at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Christ Community Church, 20172 County Road X, Ridgeville Corners. Tickets are $15 each, with group sales available. Tickets can be purchased at MillieB.com, or by calling Peg Yoder at 419-260-9795.
Civil was raised in Ridgeville Corners, and in 2011 she traveled with her church youth group to Haiti, where she witnessed the devastation of the 2010 earthquake. Since 2011, Civil has returned to Haiti more than a dozen times to perform mission work.
Now a licensed practical nurse, Civil and her husband, Galy, have partnered with Growing Hope Ministries, a faith-based 501©3 directed by local representatives from Henry, Fulton and Williams counties, for the purpose of aiding orphans in Haiti with housing, medicals attention and education.
In addition, Haley assists in nursing at an orphanage near Despinos, Haiti, while Galy serves as a translator for U.S. mission teams. Civil will be in attendance Oct. 15 to share about her work in the impoverished country that has a population of 1.3 million people.
An optional meal will be available prior to both shows at noon and 5:30 p.m. for a freewill donation. Meal tickets can be reserved when purchasing show tickets. The menu includes: pulled pork, sides, salad bar and beverages. In addition, a pie auction will be held during intermission of both shows.
