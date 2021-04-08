St. John Lutheran Church, 655 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host a Spring Fling drive-through fundraiser to benefit Ravens Care, April 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The event will feature food prepared by Jacob’s Meats. The adult menu includes: pulled pork, baked potato, coleslaw and a brownie; the kid’s menu includes: a hot dog, potato chips, cookie and a drink. Freewill donation tickets are available through April 15. Tickets can be obtained at the church, or through a member of the Tuesdays at 10 bible study. Checks can be written to St. John Lutheran Church. Preparing for the event are, Beth Miller (seated left), Jean Hoag (seated center), Linda Hagerman and Pastor Kurt Mews. For more information, call 419-782-5766. For more information about Ravens Care, call 419-782-7141.
Spring Fling drive-through fundraiser
