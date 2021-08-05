CONTINENTAL — A Revival of Hope is the theme for the sixth annual spiritual revival that will take place at North Creek United Methodist Church (UMC) Aug. 15, and Christ United Methodist Church, Continental, Aug. 22.
The theme is based on Jeremiah 29:11, which reads: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Led by Pastor Rick Noggle of North Creek UMC, and Pastor Chuck Schmunk of Continental UMC and Christ UMC, the revival is open to people of all denominations, and to anyone who does not have a church home.
Following more than a year in isolation for many due to the pandemic, which also shut down last year’s revival, Noggle shared that this year’s theme is most certainly relevant.
“We need a revival of hope to let people know there is hope, if we have faith in God,” said Noggle. “There’s hope, even with everything that has gone on and what is going on, because when you have faith, there is hope.”
Schmunk explained that for those who can’t attend, the churches are working on trying to have the revival streamed live.
“For those who were staying in, and/or for people who are still staying in, we are working on trying to have it streamed live on Facebook on the Continental Christ United Methodist Church page,” said Schmunk. “For those who can’t be here, they can still be a part of it.”
No matter where anyone goes to church, or doesn’t go to church, the revival is open to everyone.
Said Noggle: “This is not a Methodist thing, it’s a community thing. The first five years we’ve had people from other denominations take part in this, and we feel it’s important everyone knows they are welcome.”
The first night of the revival will take place Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at North Creek UMC, located at 18564 County Road B13, just outside of Continental. Randy Long of Van Wert will be the featured speaker that night.
“Randy travels to churches and gospel events, and he will share his story in both word and song,” said Noggle. “He’ll share a very powerful message.”
On Aug. 22, the revival moves to Continental Christ UMC, located at 311 Main St., at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Doug Price of Elm Street Church of the Brethren will be the featured guest.
“Doug is from the Dupont area, and it will be nice to have someone who knows the church they’re coming to and the people here,” said Schmunk. “He will share a good message and challenge those who need it.”
Said Schmunk: “I’m looking forward to the challenge of people’s faith, not that they’re not faithful, but sometimes God calls us to look a little bit further than our typical sight will go. I hope people will take one more step in faith, and at least entertain the call from God and reflect upon it. Offering an opportunity for people to recommit, or commit for the first time to their station of faith, that’s why we do this.”
For more information about A Revival of Hope, contact Noggle at 419-594-3411.
“Chuck and I are very blessed by people at our churches that help,” said Noggle. “We couldn’t do this without them.”
Said Schmunk: “I’m excited our three churches can be in fellowship again, it’s been over a year since we’ve been able to do that. Throughout the pandemic, our people have been faithful in supporting the ministry financially and through service. The revival is another way for us to share a message of hope with everyone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.