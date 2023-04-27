There is a vast amount of spiritual practices in the world and even more ways those practices are executed in people’s day-to-day lives.
Defiance local, Jim Grant, is a prime example of someone who practices spirituality in a way that differs from many of those around him.
Grant implements the teachings of Zen Buddhism in his philosophy and often views the world through the lenses Buddhist teachings guide others to see through. However, it is difficult to define Grant’s theology in a simple sentence.
If one were to be technical, the history of Buddhism originates in India. The origin story goes that Prince Siddhartha Gautama decided to renounce his wealth and rid himself of all affluence after witnessing the suffering of the world. He then went on a journey, searching for fulfillment and meaning. On this journey, he reached the spiritual state of enlightenment and became the Buddha.
The Buddha was not a god nor an idol of worship, but rather a teacher. He would spend the remainder of his days imparting his teachings unto others and guiding them on a path of enlightenment. After the Buddha’s passing around 400-486 BCE (the exact year is debated in scholarly circles), Buddhism experienced different schisms and Zen Buddhism is just one of multiple branches that sprouted from them.
Jim Grant grew up in a Methodist household. However, he really began his spiritual journey while he was in college and graduate school. He took many electives in philosophy and comparative religions. He held deep questions that he sought out religion to answer — questions like “why are we here?” and “what is our purpose?” The search for answers and understanding allowed him to learn and experience many different religious institutions. However, he found that he felt most connected to Eastern philosophy and thought.
Buddhism, Grant said, is not really a religion — it is a way of life. To practice it is to live it. It is not something that can be defined in terms, but rather is meant to be experienced with the self, and everyone’s experience is uniquely their own. For Grant, he does feel something similar to God when he connects with the world. However, he calls it a “presence.” This is not a Buddhist term, but rather his own term because this is his own experience.
This presence flows through all things, like energy or God would. Unlike Christian ideas, however, this presence is not separate from man. The presence is in use, around and through all people and things. All of life is interconnected and to understand this connection, one must strive toward a state of mindfulness. This can be done through acts like meditation and deep introspection.
“The nature of God in Christianity is that God is separate from man. It is a deity that is out there, somewhere, and it has human characteristics like jealousy, love and hate and forgiveness. ... He should be feared, praised and worshiped. We can gain understanding through church scriptures and doctrines. We communicate through prayer and life should be lived following the Bible and the Ten Commandments,” Grant loosely summarized.
“Now, in Buddhism, the term ‘God’ as a concept is undefinable,” he compared. “Language is never used in terms of understanding Buddhism, only direct experiences.”
Grant admitted he struggled a lot to break out of his preconceived notions of God and the Christian understanding of the world. Western thinking was ingrained into him and into his environment and he lived that way for many years before coming off the path. Buddhism was something he gradually incorporated into his life. He was swept up in The Ten Thousand Things for years. He went to college, he worked hard, he got a job, he got married, he had kids. It wasn’t really until his retirement when he could focus more on himself. However, he does not claim to be a perfect practitioner.
“I understand it, but I’m not necessarily good at it,” Grant laughed. “I try to use it more and more, but it is very difficult in today’s society to be able to get out of what the Buddhist call The Ten Thousand Things. That is materialism. You are bombarded daily with advertisements and what people wear and what your friends want and what you want and what you think you want and what they tell you what you want in life. You have to get married, you have to have kids, you have to have a good job. You’re always trying to do that and you never get out of that routine. You have to break that. You have to get out of that somehow and it’s tough.”
It was due to this that he struggled to grasp Zen Buddhism at first — but Zen Buddhism, he came to find, was something that one never stops learning.
According to the second precept of the Order of Interbeing, knowledge is not changeless nor is it absolute truth, writes Thich Nhat Hanh — a Vietnamese Buddhist monk, peace activist and prolific author — in his book Living Buddha, Living Christ. One’s theological and philosophical views can differ in the future versus what they are in the present. In ways, Zen Buddhism is fluid and free of construct. It is the opposite of stagnancy and it also embraces dialogues between other traditions and allows for transformation.
Perhaps this is why it works so well with Grant’s own version of theology — because he still very much attends a Christian church on top of being a practicing Buddhist. He believes the two worlds blend, as there are many parallels between Christianity and Buddhism. Christianity’s most raw and abstract aspects, like the concept of the Holy Spirit and Grace, mesh fairly well with Buddhist concepts of mindfulness and connection. Buddhism, furthermore, encourages the nourishment of multiple traditions. In the end, the two traditions share in a message of love, understanding and acceptance and they share in the desire to heal the self, others and the world.
Ironically, or more so unironically, Grant does not defer to labels for himself. One could say he is a Christian Buddhist in how he is involved in the two worlds, but they would be wrong. Grant is not involved in two worlds, he is living in just one. People, no matter the affiliation, are people and to separate into categories only promotes division and emphasizes differences rather than focus on the similarities. In Buddhism, to define something is to never reach true understanding of it.
Buddhism lies beyond religion and beyond identifiers and so does Grant. In the end, he’d summarize his motto as: “Enjoy life and seek a greater understanding and purpose; to internalize one’s self with the teachings of Buddha and Jesus.”
