Ciccotelli service

A special service was held Sunday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Defiance to recognize new associate pastor Marcella Ciccotelli. As part of the service, three representatives from the church presented her with a Bible, which represents the word of God; bread and a cup, which represents the sacramental privileges she has been bestowed; and water, which represents baptismal waters. Here, her son, Andre, presents Ciccotelli with a Bible.

 Photo courtesy of St. Paul’s UMC

