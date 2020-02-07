Souper Bowl of Caring

The sixth-grade CCD class at St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Church, rural Defiance, collected non-perishable food items and more than $150 over the Super Bowl weekend for the Souper Bowl of Caring. Since 1990, the Souper Bowl of Caring has raised more than $150 million to help people in need nationwide. The food items and cash were donated to the St. Mary’s Food Pantry of Defiance. Looking over the donations are, from left: sixth-graders Dryden White, Irelyn Mueller, Jada Rau and Brock Bailey.

 Photo courtesy of St. Michael’s

The sixth-grade CCD class at St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Church, rural Defiance, collected non-perishable food items and more than $150 over the Super Bowl weekend for the Souper Bowl of Caring. Since 1990, the Souper Bowl of Caring has raised more than $150 million to help people in need nationwide. The food items and cash were donated to the St. Mary’s Food Pantry of Defiance. Looking over the donations are, from left: sixth-graders Dryden White, Irelyn Mueller, Jada Rau and Brock Bailey.

Load comments