AYERSVILLE — Year one of LifeWise Academy at Ayersville Local Schools is in the books, and despite the setback of school closing early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program exceeded expectations.
According to Phil Nofziger, LifeWise Academy Defiance Area director and northwest Ohio field representative, nearly 60% of eligible students in grades 1-6 at Ayersville Local Schools took part in the program.
“We finished the year with just a little less than 60% of eligible students (58%), which in my mind I thought if we got half of the kids for this first year, we’d be happy,” said Nofziger, a retired long-time public educator/administrator in the Defiance six-county area. “You really have to establish yourselves and gain that trust so you can get permission from the families, which I think we did. I know that 60% was the initial goal, and to be honest, we’re thrilled.”
LifeWise Academy is a released-time religious instruction (RTRI) program for public school students that falls under the ministry of Stand for Truth, founded by Joel Penton of Van Wert, a member of the 2002 Ohio State National Championship football team.
RTRI is legal at public school districts for the following reasons: students can only take part in the program with parental permission; it is entirely privately funded; and it’s held off school property, even though it takes place during school hours.
“To refresh everyone about what we do, we teach the Bible, Genesis through Revelation, for a five-year period using curriculum from The Bible Project, a prominent Sunday school curriculum for evangelical churches,” said Nofziger. “The lessons are age-appropriate, and if a student starts in the program in first grade, they will finish the curriculum when they finish sixth grade.
“What Joel Penton did was take the curriculum from The Bible Project and incorporate a character element into each lesson, which we believe makes more of an impact,” continued Nofziger. “Our target is really the younger kids, so that they can be part of it from the beginning, but we are also so thankful to have those older kids. They’re at a stage where they’re asking more questions. Although we’re just doing grades 1-6, RTRI can go through 12th grade.”
Youth who took part of the program were taught in a mobile unit on the property of Scott Seigman, located next to the school. The program, funded through Joel Penton’s Stand for Truth ministry and by local churches and donors, took place on a rotating schedule for the students according to grade. Nofziger shared that students in second, fourth and sixth grade made it through all of this year’s lessons, but students in first, third and fifth did not finish.
However, LifeWise Academy posted Bible passes, printable activities and videos from teacher Kristen Leaders and other involved in the program for the approximately 100 first-, third- and fifth-grade students who were unable to finish their lessons following the closing of school in mid-March.
“It was disappointing that we weren’t able to finish for all the students,” began Nofziger, “but after experiencing it for a year I can tell you it works. It’s tremendously valuable, the kids loved it, and the partnership LifeWise Academy has with the school and local churches was absolutely tremendous. We’re doing everything we can to support teachers and administrators, and to be a true partner with them.”
While Nofziger is hopeful school will return in the fall and the program begins its second year at Ayersville, LifeWise Academy is working to expand its reach. LifeWise Academy has permission from Wayne Trace Local Schools for a program for next school year (plans are in the works), and conversations have taken place at Defiance City Schools, Northeastern Local Schools, Napoleon Area City Schools, Liberty Center Local Schools and Paulding Exempted Village Schools.
“We’ve had conversations with several school administrators and with representatives from churches in the area,” said Nofziger. “We’re just getting started.”
Nofziger was, and is, very appreciative of the support LifeWise Academy has received in such a short amount of time. In addition to Nofziger, the LifeWise Academy Defiance Area Leadership Team includes: Chris Silliman, treasurer/finance leader; Jessica Geren, administrator/volunteer leader; Pastor Sam Andres, church relations leader; Rusty Bush, facility leader; Shawn Vandemark, school relations leader; and Mark Baringer, fundraising leader.
“I want to thank those who have partnered with us financially, again this is privately funded, and with what we budgeted for the year we were within dollars of balancing the budget for this first year,” said Nofziger. “I’ve seen God working through his people and be in charge from the very beginning, it’s like nothing I’ve seen before. I want to thank all the volunteers who gave their time, and thank Kristen Leaders for doing a great job of teaching the kids.”
For more information about LifeWise Academy, contact Nofziger at 419-576-6446 or at phil@lifewiseacademy.com, or go to lifewiseacademy.com.
