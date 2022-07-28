Jan Bechtel of the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum has been scouring through years of newspapers for traces of proof — proof of a rumor that were was once a Jewish population in Defiance — and she has found it.
It should be noted that Bechtel’s research is still ongoing. She has described the process of her work as “digging through haystacks for needles” because the general media, she said, did not tend to cover minority communities.
With the pieces that she has found, Bechtel has begun to create a small narrative of the Jewish community that used to live in the area.
There are newspaper articles that gave notice of local stores being closed for Jewish holidays. A notice in the Defiance Democrat from September 9, 1880, stated, “Next Wednesday evening is the Jewish holiday of Yom-Kippur — the day of Atonement. The Jewish business houses of this place will be closed on that day.”
It can be inferred from notices such as these that there were Jewish business owners in the local area.
A Jewish merchant family who ran a textile business in Defiance in the late 1800s to early 1900s came up often in Bechtel’s searches. They were known as the Wertheimers, and they were often in the papers for not only ads, but for social affairs as well.
A social event that received notable coverage was the wedding of Josephine Wertheimer. In a March 2, 1899, article in the Defiance Democrat the wedding was described as “a Jewish society event which will long dwell in the memories of the people who attended.” The article noted that Wertheimer’s wedding was so large they had to rent the Elk’s parlors to accommodate.
The affair was described in its entirety from the decorations to the room layout to the bridal party’s apparel. There was said to be a 300-year-old family heirloom, a lamp in the shape of a six-pointed star, that was lit just before the ceremony. As the bride was from what can be assumed was a well-off family, her wedding dress was made of fine fabrics. It was written as being of “duchess satin” with a demi-train trimmed in “real duchess lace.” Rabbi Frederick Cohen of Fort Wayne conducted the Jewish wedding ceremony.
Bechtel stated that most Jewish ceremonies were performed in the home, making a physical trail of their existence further difficult to locate.
“It’s hard to say how much they utilized a synagogue or a building for the purpose of a gathering of the community,” Bechtel pondered.
However, there was a Sept. 13, 1890, notice of Jewish services being held in “Wertheimer Hall.” It gives no indication where this hall was located, and Bechtel is also unsure at this time.
She has a few guesses, however, and thinks it might have been the upstairs floor of a business or perhaps even the building where the Church of the Brethren currently resides on Washington Avenue and Third Street in Defiance.
This building was known as the “Cradle of Churches,” according to a piece on its occupational history in a Oct. 22, 1938, “Progress and Achievement Edition” of the Defiance Crescent-News. It stated that the structure was built in 1853 by St. John’s Lutheran and was used by the church until 1884. It was then used for several years as a “Jewish Temple” until it switched ownership over to Zion First English Lutheran Church. It went through a couple more hands before the Church of the Brethren took it over in 1918 and has occupied it since.
There has not been any further record of an established Jewish house of worship. There has been evidence of a Jewish cemetery though.
June 30, 1898, of the Defiance Daily Crescent reported, “The Jewish people of Defiance now have a cemetery set aside for their exclusive use. It was formally dedicated yesterday. The Jewish cemetery occupies section twenty seven of Riverside cemetery and consists of twenty large lots.”
The first person to be buried in this section was a little girl named Alice Hatry, daughter to clothing merchant, Leopold Hatry. It was stated that “All the Jewish people of the city were present at the burial and also participated in the dedication of the new burial ground.”
According to her death notice on June 9, 1898, in the Defiance Democrat, Hatry was born in 1890, thus making her eight years old. It was said that she got sick on May 22 and was unable to recover, ultimately passing the first of that June.
Her funeral was held on a Friday morning and a Rabbi Myers of Toledo was in charge of the services. It was revealed that a portion of the service was in “original Hebrew” and that “all stores with proprietors of the Jewish faith were closed until after the ceremonies.”
Hatry’s body was held in a vault until the Jewish burial grounds were open. If one were to go to the section at Riverside now, they would be able to see her grave beside her father’s. The writing on the headstone has been worn down over time and it is hard to discern in a photo. However, in person one can still feel the grooved etchings in the shape of the name “Alice.”
“We’ve always been more religiously diverse than we think,” Bechtel commented. “Part of what I’ve been doing in the museum is digging up that.”
Bechtel hopes to compile all of her research and present it at a later date. As of right now, she is still piecing together a fuller narrative, seeking confirmations from other sources and trying to follow the traces of lives long forgotten.
