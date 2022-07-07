It is Ordinary Time — which is what churches generally call the period in between Easter and Christmas, a time with no official festivities or preparations.
During these months, religious participation tends to slow and lull. However, churches in the area have been throwing “revivals” this summer, inviting all to participate in communal activities, food, music and sermons.
Revivals have been around for decades with the concept of revivalism dating clear back into the 18th century with what is now referred to as “The First Great Awakening”.
This phenomenon occurred during a time when Protestant revivalism in Europe was becoming popular, and spread sporadically among the American colonies between the 1730s-1770s through preachers like George Whitefield, an Anglican from the United Kingdom.
Between 1739 to his death in 1770, Whitefield made seven trips to America.
He is considered by many scholars to be a focal point of colonial revivalism and the evangelical movement, even though he fell out of popularity in not only his homeland, but in the colonies as well.
Whitefield was arguably most successful in his preaching from 1739-1741. He was young, a mere 24 years old, and theatrical in his movements and projection of words.
It has been recorded that 20,000 persons trampled Boston Common to hear him while 15,000 gathered on Society Hill in Philadelphia at one point in his preaching tours.
Whitefield preached Calvinism, which heavily focuses on the depravity of humankind and sin. He often attacked other members of clergy, especially his fellow Anglicans.
He’d have his devout followers burn books and items if they did not have his approval. Due to his methods and hostility against others with varying views and causing schisms, he is ultimately seen as a controversial and radical figure.
Jonathon Edwards of New England, however, was a supporter of Whitefield, and became a prolific figure of the evangelical movement as well when New Divinity ministers adopted his works and reinterpreted them for the Second Great Awakening of the 1790s-1830s.
Their reinvention of Edwardian principles gave the Second Great Awakening a democratic flair, bringing colonial revivalism forth again but in a de-radicalizing light.
These two men are notable figures in American revivalism, but there were many in the movement’s network carrying it out throughout the decades across the English colonies such as one Gilbert Tennent.
Some purposes of revivalism was to bring people back to the church or reinvigorate their faith. As witnessed in the local area, this religious tradition still stands today — adapting throughout changing social climates and standing against the test of time.
