The Siberian Solstice band will be making its annual rounds in the northwest Ohio area this Christmas season.
With rehearsals beginning earlier this month, the musicians will make their first local stop at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon on Dec. 11.
From there, they will make an appearance at the Tinora Performing Arts Center on Dec. 16 (sponsored by Poplar Ridge), Huber Opera House in Hicksville on Dec. 17, St. John’s UCC in Holgate on Dec. 18 and The Gathering Place/Valentine Theater in Defiance on Dec. 23.
The band has been performing the audio-visual show since 2006, with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Titled “The Angel’s Gift,” spectators of the performance will be enveloped in a contemporary story of the birth of Christ, according to director Dave Coonrod. The narration is navigated through a list of songs which include: Dream of Fireflies, An Angel Came Down, Christmas Dreams, O Come All Ye (O Holy Night), Good King Joy, Saravejo, Winter Palace, Overture Requiem, Prince of Peace, What Child is This, Hallelujah, Mad Russian, Christmas Canon Rock, Boughs of Holly, The Mountains, Christmas in the Air, A Last Illusion, An Angel Returned, First Snow, Wizards in Winter, This Christmas Day, Fur Elise, Wish Liszt and The Snow Came Down.
The band does this every year, but regular attendees can expect a few new things in store this time around. Coonrod shared that the light show has been upgraded, as well as the video presentation. There is also a new member joining on the keyboard, Isaac Cox.
Cox is a pianist from Michigan who recently completed a master’s degree in piano performance and collaborative piano at the University of Toledo. He now works at Adrian College as a vocal coach and collaborative pianist, as well as serving as music director for First Presbyterian Church of Adrian.
Coonrod shared the band’s excitement in returning once more to the stage and spreading the Christmas story.
Although Christian in nature, Coonrod emphasized that the Siberian Solstice band’s performance is for people of all backgrounds.
“We don’t want to limit it to only Christian people,” he explained. “We want to have an enjoyable experience for anybody that is a fan of theatrical, musical presentation.”
The greatest message they want to convey is the joy of the season and what it represents — family and gathering together in celebratory cheer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.