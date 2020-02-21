St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, will host a Shrove Tuesday pancake supper Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes: pancakes, sausage, applesauce, orange juice and coffee, and the meal will be available for a freewill donation. Shrove Tuesday has its origins in the tradition of using up all the rich foods in the house before beginning the season of fasting during Lent. Preparing for the supper are: Laurel Brehler (left), Judy Dally (center) and Betty Donahue. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
