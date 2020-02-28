Shrove Tuesday

St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance hosted a Shrove Tuesday meal on Tuesday in the fellowship hall of the church. Shrove Tuesday has its origins in the tradition of using up all the rich foods in the house before beginning the season of fasting during Lent. Here, a family is served a meal of pancakes, waffles, sausage and applesauce.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

