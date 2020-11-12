The Tuesday at 10 Bible study group at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance held an Election Day drive-through dinner fundraiser, with food prepared by Jacob’s Meats of Defiance, to benefit Defiance County’s Shop with a Cop program. A total of $2,480.85 was raised through the fundraiser. Accepting the donation from Pastor Kurt Mews (left), Diana Grim and George Kaiser (right) of St. John Lutheran Church, is patrolman Mark Janowiecki of the Defiance Police Department and treasurer of the Shop with a Cop program.

