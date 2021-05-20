Tom Ryan, head wrestling coach at Ohio State University, was the guest speaker Sunday evening, at the Pettisville Man Cave Ministries Men’s Discipleship Night at Pettisville Missionary Church. Ryan shared his powerful testimony about how he came to know Jesus, and about “chosen” and “unchosen” suffering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.