Tom Ryan

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

Tom Ryan, head wrestling coach at Ohio State University, was the guest speaker Sunday evening, at the Pettisville Man Cave Ministries Men’s Discipleship Night at Pettisville Missionary Church. Ryan shared his powerful testimony about how he came to know Jesus, and about “chosen” and “unchosen” suffering.

