Todd Shafer, chief of the Defiance Police Department, will be the guest speaker at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event Monday at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance.
Shafer attends St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, where he is an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion.
He and his wife, Shelly, have two sons, Tyler, a senior at Bowling Green State University, and Brandon, a freshman at Xavier University.
Shafer will speak about how his faith has affected him during his law enforcement career, and about how it shapes the way he helps others in his work.
There will be Mass prior to the event beginning at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 419-782-7778.
