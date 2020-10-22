School supply drive

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance, will host a drive-through school supply drive to benefit the Independence Education Center Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Items needed include: wipes, paper towels, Ziploc bags (quarter or gallon size), disposable masks and general cleaning supplies. A wish-list item for donation includes over-the-ear headphones. Helping to prepare for the drive are students Lexi Barker of Tinora High School (left), Suzi McBride of Defiance High School (center) and Lexi Wachtman of Tinora High School. For more information, call 419-782-5771.

