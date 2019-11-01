Rose Hill Church of God, 17965 County Road 138, Paulding, will host its annual turkey supper Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. The meal is available for a freewill offering, and carryouts are available. Preparing for the meal are Roxanna Gifford (left), Connie Hasch and Lyndon Fields. For more information, call 419-399-3113.
