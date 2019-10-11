The 11th annual Rosary Rally will be held outside the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., Saturday beginning at noon. The event, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, will be one of 22,000 rallies that will take place across the United States that day. Preparing for the rally are, from left: Mike Perez, Larry Wonderly, Deb Snyder, Mary Kelley, Maureen Kennerk and Grace Perez. For more information, call 419-784-9125.
