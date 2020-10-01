Rosary Rally

The 12th annual Rosary Rally will be held outside the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., Oct. 10 beginning at noon. The event, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, will be one of 22,000 rallies that will take place across the United States that day. Preparing for the rally are, from left: Mary Kelley, Larry Wonderly, Deb Snyder, Grace Perez and Mike Perez. For more information, call 419-784-9125.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Westrick

