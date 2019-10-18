The 11th annual Rosary Rally was held Saturday outside the Defiance County Courthouse in Defiance. The rally, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, was one of more than 20,000 held that day across the United States that brought people together to pray the rosary for the U.S. Here, a group of people show their support before praying the rosary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.