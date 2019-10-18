Rosary Rally

The 11th annual Rosary Rally was held Saturday outside the Defiance County Courthouse in Defiance. The rally, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, was one of more than 20,000 held that day across the United States that brought people together to pray the rosary for the U.S. Here, a group of people show their support before praying the rosary.

 Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

