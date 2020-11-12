Robert Rogers

Robert Rogers, a worship leader, pianist, songwriter and author of “Into the Deep,” will speak Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Rogers’ challenge to “Live a Life of No Regrets” resonates with men, women and children of all ages. His compelling message has impacted lives, transformed congregations and inspired people to draw closer to God. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required to attend. For more information, call 419-335-7446.

 Photo courtesy of mightyintheland.com

