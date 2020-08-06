Pastor Ann Wasson and Andrew Wasson rang the bell at First Presbyterian Church in Defiance on July 30 at 11 a.m. 80 times to honor Rep. John Lewis’s 80 years of life as his funeral service began in Atlanta on that date and time. Churches across the nation joined in this remembrance of the civil rights leader and legislator, who called us all to “walk with the wind and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide.”
Ring bell in honor of Lewis
Tim McDonough
