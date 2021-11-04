Pastor Randall Wilson, and his wife, Sandie, retired from the pastorate of First Assembly of God, 1757 S. Clinton St., on Sunday. The Wilsons had served the local church for nine years. Shown here are: Rev. Darren Gambrell, district presbyter (left), Sandie and Randall.
Retire from First Assembly of God
