A pair of one-day men’s retreats will be presented by Renewal of The Heart, in collaboration with the Knights of Columbus Council 1039 in Defiance, in February and March.
The one-day retreats are based on the book, “Into the Breach, An Apostolic Exhortation to Men,” which tells men they are made for greatness, challenges them to achieve it by founding their lives on God, and pursuing heroic virtue.
The retreats will be held Feb. 26, and March 12, from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Postema Business Center, 2014 Baltimore Street in Defiance. Each retreat includes: Continental breakfast, lunch, and food and fellowship at the end of each session.
The cost of $25 covers both sessions (whatever someone can afford will also be accepted). Topics covered on Feb. 26 will include: masculinity/brotherhood/leadership, and will feature Proverbs 27:17, “As iron sharpens iron, so one man must sharpen another.”
Topics covered on March 12 will include: fatherhood & family/spiritual warfare & life/prayer, and will feature Romans 12:12, “Rejoice in hope, endure affliction, persevere in prayer.”
“I got a call from Mike Boff (of the Knights of Columbus), asking if we would be interested in doing a retreat with the materials from ‘Into the Breach,’” said George Westrick of the Renewal of The Heart team. “We thought it was a great idea, and we thought we could reach out to a greater group of men to do it.
“We’ll be using clips from the videos from ‘Into the Breach,’ which we feel will hit on the topics we’re going to discuss at each retreat,” continued Westrick. “We thought, instead of doing a whole weekend, let’s do this as two one-day events, two weeks apart, especially in this age of COVID.”
The flyer for the pair of one-day events explains: “We live in a time of crisis for the religious, faith and family life that must be met by men with a heartfelt embrace of masculine virtue.
A letter sent to prospective attendees states: “We know you will become closer to Christ through these special days. It’s a great chance to have a faith-filled time with Christian men, providing you with an opportunity to make a difference.
In addition, the letter states: “We encourage you to invite other significant men in your life to share this spirit-filled and enlightening retreat event.”
Said Len Coleman of Renewal of The Heart: “It’s a little different style than what we’ve done in the past, it’s great to collaborate with the Knights of Columbus, they have a different network of guys they can tap into, which is great. We’re trying to keep it fresh to capture people’s interest.”
Added Mike Weaver of the team: “The last event we did was in March of 2020, right before everything shut down, so it’s great to get back to meeting and doing retreats again. These ‘Into the Breach’ retreats are about equipping men to stand up for moral beliefs during a time when we live in a scary world.”
Renewal of The Heart team member Martin Nezick explained what will happen at the retreats.
“We’ll talk about the themes for those days, share video clips about the themes, have witness, table discussion, time for reflection, and time for fellowship,” said Nezick. “We’ll use the time to reflect on what we present, and what it means to each of us in our own lives.
“We’re going to come together as a group of men, recognizing we’re all brothers in Christ,” added Nezick. “It’s about moving forward together.”
Said Westrick: “It’s important to know the retreats are ecumenical, it’s not about pushing theology or way of life. This is about accepting men where they are, about sharing with each other, and becoming closer as brothers in Christ. We look forward to men of all ages coming together for the retreats.”
For more information, or to RSVP for the retreats, contact Westrick at 419-784-3975; Nezick at 419-782-3418; or Boff at 419-782-2405.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.