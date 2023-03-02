“Renewal of the Heart,” a men’s retreat at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., will return Saturday to provide a space for reflection, support and introspection for men in the northwest Ohio area.
The retreat has been an annual occurrence, dating back to more than 40 years ago, according to George Westrick, one of its organizers.
Westrick explained that around the time of the retreat’s creation, there was a renewal movement sweeping the churches in the United States. Groups like the Promise Keepers — an evangelical Christian group for men — and events like the Million Man March inspired him and his peers to create something for local men in the area.
Rather than goals, the intentions behind the men’s retreat was to have a place that men could come together and reflect, share, talk and pray with no hesitation or fear.
“It’s a time to step back and take a look at your life and where you’re at,” Westrick explained. “Maybe there is something in your life you’re struggling with or someplace spiritually where you want to go. You take a look at your spiritual journey and how things are going.”
For Tom Boyers, who has been part of the retreat for 20 odd years, “Renewal of the Heart” is a great place for men to decompress, vent and possibly even find closure or answers.
“It’s kind of hard sometimes to talk about things that are bothering you with the guy at work, with the secretary or even with your family,” he admitted, adding that men tend to have this “macho” mentality that causes their guard to be up.
“(The retreat) is a thing to try and bring men together and give them a chance to do something that they normally don’t do,” he concluded. “If we can make this environment where men can come and share openly and freely ... if we have a goal, that’s what it is, I guess,” Westrick divulged.
“Renewal of the Heart” is predominantly for Catholic men, but Westrick emphasized that no one at the retreat is ordained and there is no pressure for attendees. The environment is meant to be casual and laid back.
“Everyone is at a different spiritual place. Our focus is ... to accept everybody where they are and allow them to express spiritually where they are and go from there — not trying to put anybody in a box, not trying to promote any particular theology,” he said.
The themes for this year’s retreat are “Transcending Hopeless” and “Hope Through the Holy Spirit.”
Westrick said the retreat aimed to examine how one can turn hopelessness into hopefulness. Another team member, Mike Weaver, added that it was easy to be negative because a lot of stuff is going on.
“We’re trying to fight it in a Christ-like way,” Weaver said. “What’s going to change all of this (negativity), it’s not going to be laws and it’s not going to be mandates. It’ going to be people, everyday people doing the right thing and trying to become a godly man. That’s what’s going to change a lot of these situations in our environment today. You can’t legislate morality, you just can’t do it.”
Weaver reminded that the retreat is not about preaching or talking down to others.
“We all know we’re sinners, so it’s not like we’re running around like ‘I’m holier than thou,’” he asserted.
Overall, the men just hope that this retreat can touch at least one person.
“We always say if we can just touch one person, then we’ve accomplished our goal” Boyers shared. “Because it’s not our retreat, it’s God’s retreat.”
The retreat will be held this weekend, starting at 8:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast. The program will follow at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For more information and to RSVP, please call George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or Martin Nezick at 419-782-3418.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.