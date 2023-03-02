Mens retreat team

Pictured are a few members of the team that organize “Renewal of the Heart,” an annual men’s retreat that promotes fellowship and reflection. From left, are: Mike Weaver, Tom Boyers and George Westrick.

 Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo

“Renewal of the Heart,” a men’s retreat at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., will return Saturday to provide a space for reflection, support and introspection for men in the northwest Ohio area.


