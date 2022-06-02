Community members will be holding a public gathering at Defiance’s Triangle Park on June 12 at noon in remembrance of the lives lost from the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.
On that day, 19 children and two teachers were reported dead. Many funerals were being held this week by grieving families, according to various news reports.
This tragedy has undoubtedly shocked the nation, but none more so than the victims’ families themselves. And it was their grief that called out to retired minister, Jack Hess who first heard about it on the news that night.
“I turned on the television and found out what was going on,” he said. “I hadn’t heard anything about it all day... . I sat there and said, ‘I have to do something. I got to pull something together for the community. I have to do something.’ So I went to bed praying about it, asking God what I should do.”
That very same morning, Hess woke up and started to reach out to various people of the community such as the police department, school administrators and behavioral healthcare centers.
“I am a go-getter — a doer. I’m not a wisher, not a sitter-down,” he strongly stated.
Hess’ past experience as a chaplain for law enforcement and fire servicemen has given him some insight to the human condition and trauma.
One thing he has learned from his previous work is finding what is helpful to those trying to process tragedy. A lot of the time, he has found, what is helpful for people is obtaining information and staying informed in such situations.
Therefore, together with Hess, multiple representatives will be present at the remembrance event to speak as well as offer information on various resources available in the community.
Todd Shafer of the Defiance County Police Department, will be speaking about the “preparedness of the police in crises,” according to Hess.
Along with Shafer, two school resource officers, Frank Herbert and Mark Janowiechki, will also be present.
BJ Horner of Maumee Valley Guidance Center will be speaking on mental health. Hess reported that she will be bringing educative resources for people to take home with them as well.
For this event, Hess thought it particularly important to have a speech about seeking God’s presence.
“We have to get re-grounded into the religious footholds of our founders,” he emphasized.
Pastor Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran Church was invited to speak on this subject.
Hess himself will be speaking in remembrance of the children who passed and in support of the families that have lost loved ones to gun violence.
There will be hot dogs donated by Glenn Park of Defiance and bottled water available during this event for free-will donation. They will be cooked and served by a local Boy Scout troop and all proceeds will be sent to Uvalde, Texas.
“Throughout the nation we feel the pain — some of the pain, we cannot feel the exact pain — those families feel and this is going to be a way for those in Defiance County to express that... .” Hess conveyed.
