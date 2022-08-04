Every first Tuesday of the month, a group of individuals comes together at Miami and Erie Lounge on Defiance’s Clinton Street for some drinks and the stimulating discussion offered by life’s deepest questions.
The rules are simple: be respectful, listen and then engage. The idea is not to preach or debate on who is right or wrong, but rather to ponder and feed ideas off one another in an effort to build community.
Started up by Jim Brehler of St. John’s UCC, the group of theologians habitually congregate for these interfaith dialogues, sometimes amassing over 16 people.
Brehler was inspired by the book, Pub Theology by Bryan Berghoef, who is a pastor from Michigan. In his book, Berghoef writes about the importance of having conversations from different viewpoints on questions humanity collectively wonders about.
Berghoef states that it is a pluralistic world and emphasizes that getting closer to that plurality gives someone more integrity. He counters what he considers the imperialistic nature of Western evangelicalism and pushes that people can and do see religion, theology, philosophy, life, etc. in different ways, and that is okay.
The Pub Theology meeting at Miami and Erie operates on this concept and allows people of different faiths — or even no faith — to come together and talk about that week’s topic.
This past Tuesday, the topic was “Living, Life Expectancy, Eternity, and ‘Sin.’” Everyone was given a sheet with questions focused around this topic.
The dialogues shared alternated from Christian viewpoints to Buddhist to physics and somehow everywhere in between. In some instances, thoughts seemingly blended together to create one depiction of “eternity.” And then the group would move on to a different picture formed from a different tangent.
There were references made to stories like The Last Question by Isaac Asimov or The Shack by William P. Young in efforts to give more context or visuals on certain comments made.
It did appear that the group had roots in Christianity, but they also entertained the idea of reincarnation and there was light discussion on what they would like to come back as. A sounding majority of them seemed to want the spoiled house pet life.
The conversation alternated from heavy to light in this way, like a river in its constant flowing movement. It was easy to understand why Berghoef enjoys discussing “things that matter” in pubs. The atmosphere was relaxed, and despite the deep topics, it was full of banter. Such an environment allowed for uninhibited streams of consciousness to come out.
Berghoef wrote in his book, “In the past, we’ve typically assumed that if you want to find God, going to church is the place to go. I wonder if this is still the case. It seems to me that God is breaking out of churches everywhere. In fact, some would say that’s not the best place to find him.”
