Every first Tuesday of the month, people of all walks of life gather around a table at Miami and Erie Lounge in downtown Defiance and they discuss topics on the theological spectrum.
The goal of Pub Theology is to create a comfortable, casual space where people can let go and participate in theology and spirituality without the rigorous traditions of mass or structured religion of any type.
The people who attend these meetings don’t necessarily believe in the same way, but they are able to make constructive conversation nonetheless.
October’s topics touched upon suffering, Columbus Day, forcing religion on children and taking a stand.
Amid discussion, a stranger approached the group and asked if he could listen in.
This stranger did not come to the bar to talk about the works of Charles Mann or James Wilson. He did not come to find the reason for the existence of suffering and whether there was value in it. He came to a bar for a drink, and he found the Pub Theology group by chance — or perhaps fate.
The man admitted to feelings of restlessness and loss. He told the group about his struggle with returning to religion and when he heard them discussing, he felt inexplicably drawn to the conversations.
The group encouraged him to sit down and join them. He sat and drank, and listened in as they continued their questioning of nature determining nurture and what the Bible thought of slavery.
He’d occasionally have a word or two to throw in, but he was not forced to speak if he did not wish to. The stranger stayed with the group for the rest of the prepared questions and he even stayed afterward to talk to some lingering members.
The way this meeting of Pub Theology turned out is the exact way Bryan Berghoef, writer of Pub Theology, intended for these gatherings to go.
The power of intermingling faith, meaning, identity, culture, politics and beer may have the ability to attract the lost and the questioning.
