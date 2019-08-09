Prison ministry

Ann and Denny Seigman of Ayersville (holding The Crescent-News) recently went with a group representing Bill Glass Ministries Behind the Walls, to the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti, Mich. The facility is the only female prison in Michigan and houses more than 2,500 female inmates. Two programs were presented to the women, with music provided by country music singer, Tamra Comstock. The motivational speaker for the event was William Green, a former first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns who played running back. Pictured with the Seigmans are Eileen (left) and Ron Wentling (back); Kathy (third from right) and Stan Meyer; and Vicki Biker.

 Photo courtesy of Ann and Denny Seigman

