Ann and Denny Seigman of Ayersville (holding The Crescent-News) recently went with a group representing Bill Glass Ministries Behind the Walls, to the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti, Mich. The facility is the only female prison in Michigan and houses more than 2,500 female inmates. Two programs were presented to the women, with music provided by country music singer, Tamra Comstock. The motivational speaker for the event was William Green, a former first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns who played running back. Pictured with the Seigmans are Eileen (left) and Ron Wentling (back); Kathy (third from right) and Stan Meyer; and Vicki Biker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.