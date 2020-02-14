St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance hosted a seminar titled, Built on the Rock: The Healthy Congregation, on Feb. 8.
The seminar was led by Ted Kober, senior ambassador for Ambassadors of Reconciliation (AoR) in Billings, Mont. Kober, the founder of AoR, has published articles, Bible studies, devotions, teaching courses and seven books. In addition, he provides consultation for board governance, and teachers in church-worker conferences, schools, universities and seminaries in several countries.
He has equipped church body leaders from more than 40 countries, and he consults and conciliates in cases ranging from personal disputes, to lawsuits and church conflicts. Kober chaired the first Montana Consensus Council, served in leadership at Peacemaker Ministries and as a reconciler for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS).
Prior to reconciliation work, he owned or managed more than 30 different companies, and resolved 59 legal disputes in one estate. He has served on more than 50 boards of directors, including for the LCMS. A lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings, Mont., he occasionally plays organ for worship.
On Feb. 8 at St. John Lutheran Church, Kober shared the Built on the Rock seminar, which is designed to build and re-energize Christian congregations. Kober led one-hour sessions that shared accurate research on what all growing churches have in common. He has helped design and facilitate ministries, boards and teams that focus on faithfully serving Christ.
