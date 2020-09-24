Praying for police

A praying of the rosary for the men and women of the Defiance Police Department will be held Friday at noon in front of the police station, located at 324 Perry St. Holding a banner publicizing the event are Larry Wonderly (left) and Michael Westrick.

 Photo courtesy of Deb Snyder

