LOS ANGELES — As the annual National Day of Prayer occurs in early May — also Mental Health Awareness Month — Pray.com will once again host a national online and radio event at 7 p.m. May 6.
During the 69th annual observance of the National Day of Prayer, Pray.com and its partners will emphasize prayer’s benefits to spiritual and mental well being at a time when so many people are experiencing increased stress, anxiety and depression.
“At Pray.com we believe in the power of prayer. Recent studies point to the positive impact prayer can have on mental health. With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mental health epidemic, we know the need for prayer in America is more urgent than ever,” said Pray.com co-founder Steve Gatena.
Hosted by pastors such as Jack Graham, Ronnie Floyd, Sam Collier, Dr. Ed Young, Sr., Mark Driscoll and Samuel Rodriguez, the event will be carried live on the Pray.com app and on Sirius XM (channel 154).
Christian artists including Hillsong’s Brooke Ligertwood, Lecrae and Michael Neale will perform some of their newest worship music. In addition, high-profile Silicon Valley technology speakers and authors such as Nick Hall, Nona Jones, and Pray.com founders Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck, and Matthew Potter will join the event to help make prayer a priority at a time when the nation is in need of unity and healing.
Scientific studies have reinforced the positive benefits of prayer. More than 70% of participants in a recent American Psychological Association study said that prayer was important to their mental health, and another study released in 2018 showed that prayer and meditation led to better health of teens and young adults. Also, a 2020 study revealed that prayer aided in emotional management and acceptance of personal problems to a greater extent than simply meditating on the problem.
“As a Christian, I look forward to coming together in prayer with people from around the nation, no matter their faith background. Praying for our nation and acknowledging God’s presence in our lives benefits each of us as individuals and our country as a whole” Gatena said.
