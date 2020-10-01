Pettisville Man Cave recently hosted a free pistol and rifle-shooting cookout outreach in Wauseon for men from the area. Most men brought their own guns to shoot, while Pettisville Man Cave provided a few firearms and ammo for those who have never shot or owned a gun. There were three stations: pistols, rifles and a shotgun station with a clay pigeon thrower. In addition, Gene Meller, Scott Rupp and Tim Slye of the ministry smoked two pork butts, 22 racks of ribs and 40 chicken legs. The mission of Pettisville Man Cave is to point “Men to God, Men to Men and Men to Serve.” The goal from the event was to grow the ministry’s Wednesday night men’s group that meets weekly and allows men to interact in a God-lead atmosphere. Instructing Ryan Ripke how to shoot is Slye. For more information, call 419-591-8805.
