Victor Pham, owner of VIP Nails in Defiance, and his wife, Mylinh, will be the guest speakers at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. The couple will share about Mylinh’s health struggles, that include two ruptured aneurysms, a third aneurysm that needed surgery, and her suffering a stroke. Victor will share about walking from Defiance to Ann Arbor, Mich., where Mylihn was in the hospital.There will be Mass prior to the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
Phams to speak
