Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) in Defiance is hosting its, Go Wild For HCCS! 2021 Friends & Family Campaign Supporting Catholic Education.
In addition to friends and family donations, students have been participating in the fundraising effort to raise $60,000 to support Catholic education.
Students were asked to raise $100 toward the goal, and each student who did had the opportunity to take part in the Jungle Island Petting Zoo (of Delphos), at the school on Wednesday.
Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, each student in the school was able to take part in the event.
On hand were a camel, kangaroos, an alpaca, a ram, sheep and goats. In addition, students also had the opportunity to ride a pony.
