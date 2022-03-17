A Defiance church’s call for a new pastor has been accepted by Rev. Joseph Adama of Fresno, N.D. beginning in April.
Although Adama’s answer to Peace Lutheran Church on the city’s north edge is his first call as a pastor in an American Association of Lutheran Churches (AALC), he has been surrounded by religious influences most of his life. Originally from Baltimore, Md., his family was involved in the mission field and he attended an all-boys Roman Catholic school.
“I thought I wanted to become a priest,” Adama laughed.
However, he continued that he wanted a family and kids, so he stepped away from that path.
Adama did not immediately pursue theology as a course of study. His academic pursuits consist of a B.S. in History and a B.S. in Computer Information Systems, both obtained in Maryland. When asked about this, Adama confessed he got to a place in college where he became disenfranchised and stopped attending church.
“I had a lot of questions, and I never got good answers that seemed like they had substance behind them,” he said.
His quest for answers with “substance” led him to the ministry. He first attended Concordia Theological Seminary in Saint Louis, Mo., but once again revealed he was having feelings of uncertainty about his career path. After some time mulling it over, Adama returned to Concordia, but transferred to the sister seminary in Fort Wayne.
There is where he obtained his masters degree in Theology. He is currently working on a doctorate in early church history, which is a combination of his past and current academic pursuits.
Adama’s theological journey contained a few divergences. According to his resume, he has worked in various fields such as retail, nursing assistance and even DoorDash. However, scattered among such contrasting jobs, Adama has consistently been active in ministry in some way. He has served as guest pastor and minister at many locations in Indiana, Virginia and New Jersey.
With a trail that shows instances of indecision, Adama was asked how these experiences helped his choice of choosing ministry as a profession.
“What I found that whether it’s retail — DoorDash, teaching — I have always come across people who needed to hear the Gospel,” said Adama. “Without fail, I’ve come across people who were down in the dumps, at the bottom of the barrel, had no idea what they were going to do. For whatever reason, I was in that particular place and I was able to share the Gospel with them ... . Some of these people I’ve never seen again and I can only pray that what I shared helped them.”
Even though Adama is to be ordained in three weeks time, he divulged, “I still have my moment where there is that doubt, that little bit of doubt, but then I am constantly reminded of the people who have literally and figuratively shown up at my doorstep that needed the word of God ... . He has chosen to use me in this way. I have to trust that this is His direction and guidance. Am I 100% sure? Not always. Do I trust in God? Absolutely.”
Adama was asked how he felt about the uprooting of his life from North Dakota to Ohio along with his wife, Jennifer, and her daughter, Katie. He answered comically that he is an East Coast boy and will be glad to be back on Eastern Standard Time. Overall, the family sees this as a new chapter in their life and they are looking forward to it.
Addressing Defiance and its people, Adama remarked, “I don’t know Defiance. I don’t know the people. I don’t know the community. I don’t know the ‘going-ons’. Except for the little bit of information I’ve shared, and meetings I’ve had with my parish, the people of Defiance — you all don’t know me. My hope is, especially in my first year, just to get to know one another. There is no rush. I want to take the time to get to know you all and figure out what those needs are, not only for my local parish, but also the community ... so that we’re working together on the larger community as a whole.”
Rev. Dr. Curtis Leins, the presiding pastor for the AALC will be coming to Peace Lutheran Church, Thursday, April 7 at 5 p.m. to perform the ordination and installation service for Adama. The public is welcome to attend.
