PH students help at food pantry

Patrick Henry High School students T.J. Rhamy (front), Garrett Schwiebert (center) and Wil Morrow help sort food at the Deshler Council of Church’s Community Center.

 Photo courtesy of Patrick Henry Local Schools

DESHLER — For the past couple of months, Patrick Henry High School students have been assisting with the monthly loading and distribution of food at the Deshler Council of Churches food pantry.

The food pantry is located in the Deshler Council of Church’s Community Center, located at 111 W. Main St.

The vision of the council is to “Be the vehicle to organize meeting needs and bring the community together.”

The council meets monthly and seeks to promote events that foster Christian unity.

One of the tangible ways this is accomplished is by the use of the Community Center as a food pantry once a month.

On the first Wednesday (after the first Tuesday) the pantry is open from 11 a.m.-noon, and again from 6-7 p.m.

The council subsidizes the food give-away with additional food items and occasional household products.

However, food assistance is available throughout the month as a special request if needed.

Anyone interested in helping can volunteer either in picking up food, sorting it, or distributing it once a month.

For more information, or to volunteer, contact the council at deshlercouncil@gmail.com.

