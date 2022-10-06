Local organist Matthew Wachtman is set to perform in concert at St. John United Church of Christ (UCC), 950 Webster St., on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
The program will feature prelude and fugue, BWV 541, in G major by Johann Sebastian Bach, which Wachtman described as a joyful piece.
The lineup will also include pieces by Gerre Hancock, who was an organist and choirmaster at St. Thomas Church in New York City. The three improvisations were recorded in 1979 and then recently transcribed by organist Todd Wilson, said Wachtman. They are based on hymns “Lobe Den Herren,” “Grand Isle” and “Ar Hyd Y Nos.”
Lastly, the concert will wrap up with a grand symphony by Charles-Marie Widor. Wachtman said Widor has 10 symphonies, and the one featured at the concert is the fifth. The work is split into five movements, the last being a toccata. Wachtman revealed that the movement has made appearances in movies and televisions and calls it a “really elegant journey from beginning to end.”
Wachtman expressed in an interview how excited he was to be returning home and showing off St. John UCC’s organ.
Originally from Defiance, the young musician began his journey into music as soon as his fingers could play a note.
“I’m told that I started piano lessons when I was three or four. I don’t remember that, but I’ve always played as far as I can remember,” he confessed.
His grandmother played the piano, and he said he thinks that’s where the influence first originated. He proceeded to take lessons as he grew up and all throughout high school.
He first came into contact with the organ through his childhood church, St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold. He recalled being so fascinated with the instrument that he would run up to watch the organist whenever he could get a chance.
When his church’s organ player unexpectedly passed away, he took up lessons to take up service playing. He studied under the tutelage of Steve Basselman, St. Martin’s deacon for worship and music ministries, and hasn’t stopped playing since.
Wachtman began undergrad at Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music with a focus in music and education. He had the goal of perhaps being a piano teacher or band director down the line.
However, it was at Baldwin Wallace that he came in contact with music professor Nicole Keller. Keller inspired Wachtman to switch his major to music performance and make it his vocation.
“At first glance, it seemed more daunting,” the young musician confessed about his career change.
Wachtman was concerned that as a performer, his income would not be regular and he was uncertain if he could find success. However, his mentors were strong pillars that helped him work through the doubt.
When he hold his wife-then-girlfriend about the switch, he admitted to her that he knew it sounded crazy, but his gravitation to the organ was undeniable. She surmised to him that it may be because the instrument was a little closer to his faith.
“It’s difficult to put a strict line between organ playing and religions — they really bleed into one another,” Wachtman acknowledged.
He noted that many organ pieces of music come from the church and that the famous organists of Paris, France held major church jobs in the cathedrals.
Wachtman observed that his experience in practicing faith likely plays a big part in his craft.
“If it (a music piece) is based on a hymn tune or based on a chant or based on a religious festival, certainly my knowledge and experience with that comes into play,” he said.
Wachtman is now working on his master’s in organ performance at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music. He is set to graduate in spring 2023 and is currently serving as organist at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Bloomington, Ind.
Before leaving Defiance, Wachtman confessed he was under the impression that organ playing was a dying art. However, since his time in undergrad and graduate school, he has realized that the organ is not disappearing from eyes — it just takes a bit more work to find them.
“A lot of people think churches are their primary location, which might be true. Churches have a long history with the pipe organ,” he commented, however pointing out that concert halls like the Stroede Center have organs as well.
“As far as organs go, there are many institutions that prize organ performance and music,” Wachtman continued and informed that there are organ programs much like his scattered across the U.S. His current program has about 25-30 students enrolled at a time.
“It might appear to be a dying art in some places, but it’s still very much alive,” he emphasized.
“Church and music institutions are making sure to preserve that history.”
As Wachtman continues on with his musical journey and career, he shared one thing about music that he has been cultivating more closely since entering higher education.
“I think art has the possibility — the ability — to connect with the listener on whatever level ... wherever they are on their journey,” he expressed.
Since his studies, Wachtman has worked to create emotional attachments to the pieces he plays. He has found that in putting bits of himself in them, the sound becomes better and it resonates with audiences too.
This has helped him curate the pieces he chooses to play to particular audiences. The lineup for his concert on Oct. 16 was also created with the audience in mind and what he wants them to feel.
For Wachtman, music should be felt and not just heard.
Tickets for his concert are $20 (service fee included) online at eventbrite. People can purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/matthew-wachtman-tickets-385749516187. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door for $25.
