Wachtman

Matthew Wachtman is a young organist that originates from Defiance. He is currently finishing a master’s program in organ performance at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music. Wachtman will be performing a concert at St. John UCC Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Matthew Wachtman

Local organist Matthew Wachtman is set to perform in concert at St. John United Church of Christ (UCC), 950 Webster St., on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

Tags

Load comments