Paulajean Drewes

The members of St. Luke Lutheran Church, located at 01588 Ohio 108, Wauseon, will recognize Paulajean Drewes (shown here) on Oct. 11 for 55 years of serving as church organist. The public is welcome to attend the service, which begins at 10 a.m.

 Photo courtesy of St. Luke Lutheran Church

The members of St. Luke Lutheran Church, located at 01588 Ohio 108, Wauseon, will recognize Paulajean Drewes (shown here) on Oct. 11 for 55 years of serving as church organist. The public is welcome to attend the service, which begins at 10 a.m.

Load comments