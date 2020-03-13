St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of ordination of its pastor, Rev. James Brehler, who was ordained into the ministry in Rochester, Mich. Pictured at the reception for Brehler are, Consistory President Gary Brumbaugh (left), Brehler (center), and Rev. Dan Busch, Northwest Ohio Association Minister.
Ordination anniversary
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.