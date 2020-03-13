Brehler anniversary

St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of ordination of its pastor, Rev. James Brehler, who was ordained into the ministry in Rochester, Mich. Pictured at the reception for Brehler are, Consistory President Gary Brumbaugh (left), Brehler (center), and Rev. Dan Busch, Northwest Ohio Association Minister.

 Photo courtesy of St. John UCC

St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of ordination of its pastor, Rev. James Brehler, who was ordained into the ministry in Rochester, Mich. Pictured at the reception for Brehler are, Consistory President Gary Brumbaugh (left), Brehler (center), and Rev. Dan Busch, Northwest Ohio Association Minister.

Load comments