Tent revival

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance held its sixth annual Old-Fashioned Tent Revival this past weekend under the tent in front of the church. The event included preaching, singing, an ice cream social, barbecue dinner and Sunday worship under the tent. Here, Pastor Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran Church preaches to those in attendance.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

