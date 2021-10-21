October Feast

St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, will host an October Feast drive-thru event Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. There will be two different meals to choose from, one featuring chicken and noodles, and the second featuring bratwurst with bun and sauerkraut. Both meals will include: mashed potatoes, green beans and a pumpkin dessert. The meal is available for a freewill donation, with a portion of the proceeds going to a local food pantry. Preparing for the feast are Laurel Brehler (left), Jan Furnas (center) and Betty Donahue. For more information, call 419-782-4176.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

