October Feast

St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, is hosting an October Feast Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. The menu includes: brats, sloppy Joe’s, shredded chicken sandwiches, mashed potatoes, dressing, noodles, cranberry salad, a variety of fall pies and cakes, and beverages. A freewill donation will be accepted, and carryouts are available for $5. A Weihnachtsmarket (Christmas market) will be open during the event. Preparing for the event are Judy Dally (left), Sally Schaffer (center) and Betty Donahue. For more information, call 419-782-4176.

 Photo courtesy of St. John UCC

St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, is hosting an October Feast Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. The menu includes: brats, sloppy Joe’s, shredded chicken sandwiches, mashed potatoes, dressing, noodles, cranberry salad, a variety of fall pies and cakes, and beverages. A freewill donation will be accepted, and carryouts are available for $5. A Weihnachtsmarket (Christmas market) will be open during the event. Preparing for the event are Judy Dally (left), Sally Schaffer (center) and Betty Donahue. For more information, call 419-782-4176.

Load comments