The Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship invites area men to a fellowship/renewal, “Let’s Reconnect in Brotherhood,” cookout Aug. 7 at the home of Neil Seimet, 15630 Blosser Road, Ney.
All men and their friends are welcome to take part in a morning of fellowship/sharing beginning at 8:30 a.m., with coffee and rolls, followed by sharing at 9 a.m. (Attendees are asked to bring a chair). At 11:30 a.m., there will be a lunch cookout that includes fellowship, with Brian and Mandie Heil performing music during the event.
According to group members George Westrick and Tom Boyers, this is the first event the group has organized since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down their breakfast gatherings in March of 2019. Westrick and Boyers explained what men who attend can look forward to that day.
“We’re going to meet outside at Neil’s house, where some of the guys in our group will share about ‘Overcoming Giants in our Life,’ (the theme of the event),” said Westrick. “There will be a time for reflection, but mostly it’s a time for men to come together, to have a good time and be in fellowship with each other. It means everything to be able to get together again, especially since we haven’t been able to the last two breakfast seasons.
“It’s important to do this,” continued Westrick. “It’s not about seeing each other all the time, but to know there are people out there who respect you, love you and care about you, it’s special, especially with the way this pandemic has separated all of us. We need to come together in community and fellowship.”
Said Boyers: “It’s about getting together with each other and to see people we haven’t seen in years, and to meet new people and share in fellowship. This is a great opportunity to be in brotherhood with one another, and it feels good to know we’re doing something with God. Hopefully we can give men the opportunity to share with each other, and be in community with each other like George said, especially when the pandemic kept us away from each other.
“The truth is, we need each other, it’s that simple,” added Boyers.
Westrick and Boyers shared the group has never done an event like this, hosting breakfasts has been the norm, but they didn’t want to wait until the fall.
“This is definitely different than what we’re used to, but as guys, we know about cookouts, and that’s what this is, a cookout,” said Westrick. “I’ve had people ask me what it’s about, and I’ve told them, ‘We’re not going to be preaching to people, we’re going to share about the ‘Giants’ in our lives.”
Said Boyers: “The main theme is about helping people overcome their ‘Giants,’ with us sharing about David and Goliath. It’s a fantastic story, and since we chose this theme, I’ve watched videos and movies about it. It’s so neat to know that David was led by God, and that he turned to God the rest of his life.”
This is an ecumenical effort to bring men of all faiths/denominations together to share love for Christ, together in brotherhood. Attendees are asked to RSVP to George at 419-784-3975, or grwestrick@gmail.com; or to Martin at 419-782-3418.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.